Lester Edward Wiley Lester Edward Wiley passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 60. He was the son of Carolyn Eberhart and Sam Wiley. He was preceded in death by his father, Sam. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn; sisters, Candy Daniel of Augusta, Kansas, Regina Phillps of Pryor, Okla. and Dana Woods of Porter; five children, Wesly Keith Wiley, Quinn Dunlap and Keston Jenkins. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 30, 2020 at Porter Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of LESTER WILEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.