Lomeda Hall Mary Lomeda Hall, age 93, lifelong resident of the Coweta area went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019 at Clarehouse in Tulsa, OK surrounded by her family. Lomeda was born on August 18, 1925 and was the daughter of John Samuel and Louella Catherine (Noblet) Wood. She was raised on the farm in the Choska Bottoms and was a 1964 graduate of Coweta High School. Lomeda married the love of her life, Leon Glenn Hall on January 17, 1946 in Coweta, OK. She worked at several area banks and retired from the First National Bank in Coweta. After retiring, she worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart in Coweta because she loved seeing and visiting with people. She was also a devoted homemaker for most of her life. Lomeda was a lifelong member of the Christian Church. She was a woman of faith who loved and served her Lord. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Glenn, church activities, cooking, gardening, baking, bird watching, and playing Bunco. Her biggest love in her life was her family. Her world revolved around her husband, son, granddaughters, great granddaughter, and sisters. Lomeda is survived by one son, Jerry Hall of Coweta, OK; two granddaughters, Andrea Hall of Broken Arrow, OK and Delaina Williamson and husband Andy of Broken Arrow, OK; one great granddaughter, Autumn Leaver of Broken Arrow, OK; three sisters, Nita Sturgeon and husband Kirby of Broken Arrow, OK, Loretta Meadows and husband Alden of Coweta, OK, and Beverly Kuehn and husband Edwin of Broken Arrow, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Lomeda was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Glenn Hall in 2008; two infant children; her parents, John Samuel and Louella Catherine (Noblet) Wood; two brothers, J.T. Wood and wife Lorene and Gene Wood and wife Mary; and three sisters, Joella Rampey and husband Clifford, Patsy Rampey and husband Willard, and Helen Hawkins. Viewing was from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Brown Family Funeral Home with the family present to receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. A graveside service was at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK and a memorial service followed at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Coweta, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarehouse, 7617 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133, www.clarehouse.org/donate. The family would like to send a special thanks for the care of their loved one to Dr. Ronnie Carr, Dr. Jack Aldridge, Dr. Kellie Van Tuyl, and staff at the Warren Clinic in Coweta, St. Francis Hospital, Franciscan Villa, Restore Home Health Muskogee Office, St. Francis Hopsice, Clarehouse, Coweta Fire Department, and Broken Arrow Fire Department. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Lomeda Hall entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.