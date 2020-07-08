Mary Evelyn Fuller Graveside services for Mary Evelyn Fuller are 2:00 pm, Friday July 10, 2020 in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Jamie Powell. Mary Evelyn Fuller was born August 10, 1933, in Anadarko, OK, the daughter of Cody and Mary Alice (Byrd) Brown. She died in Tulsa, OK on July 2, 2020, at 86 years. Graveside Funeral Services under the care of Green Country Funeral Home will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Jamie Powell and serving as Honorary Pall Bearers will be Clint Hall, Nathan Caughman, Cody Caughman, Dusty Fuller, Roy Dell Barnes, and Joe Colins. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Growing up in Ft Gibson Evelyn was a Ft Gibson High Graduate before attending Northeastern State University where she earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education. A hard worker she worked at Wal-Mart while teaching at Shady Grove and Wagoner Schools before retiring. Evelyn also loved to maintain vegetable and flower gardens. She cherished her grandchildren, supporting them in their activities with her presence. She has been predeceased by two grand children; Kyle Caughman and Cole Fuller; and a sister Catherine Carter. Cherishing her memory are her daughter Debra Caughman and her husband Nathan; her son Dusty Fuller and his wife Tecla; grandchildren, Cody, Kylea and Jenna; great grand children, Hollis and KayDe; many other relatives, friends, and loved ones. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Green Country Funeral Home.
Most Popular
-
Muskogee resident shoots, kills intruder with bow and arrow
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes visit to Tulsa to view possible site for factory
-
Tulsa World editorial: Happy Independence Day, but remember, your right to go without a mask ends at the point we're sharing the same air
-
Officers face murder charge after using stun guns 50 times on Oklahoma man
-
Guerin Emig: Thurman Thomas among former Cowboys interested in showing Mike Gundy, OSU a better way
Latest Local Offers
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings!! 30% OFF!
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
Trimming, Removal, Stump Grinding. Insured, Senior & Veteran Discounts. Free Estimates. 918-437-5027