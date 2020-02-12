Melinda Jean Graham Melinda Jean Graham, age 66, of Coweta passed from this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. She was born on May 6, 1953 in Pawhuska, OK to JL and Alma (Harris) Atterberry. Melinda was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother to her family. She was a graduate of East Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Melinda was retired but previously worked as a bookkeeper, homemaker, and worked in the Cafeteria at Coweta Public Schools. Melinda Atterberry and Jimmy Graham were united in marriage on October 11, 1974 in Tulsa, OK and they were blessed with two daughters, Tiffany and Ashley. Her hobbies included going to the lake, fishing, talking on the phone, and spending time with her grandson, Jackson. Melinda was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Graham, daughter Tiffany Sullivan, brother Bennie Atterberry, and her parents JL & Alma Atterberry. Melinda is survived by her daughter, Ashley Rae Graham, her brothers, Brian Atterberry and his wife, Robin, of Chicago, IL, and Richard Atterberry and his wife, Hilde, of Nederland, TX; and one grandchild, Jackson Steed, and other relatives and friends. Services celebrating Melinda's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, OK. Viewing will be from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Melinda to the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Melinda Graham entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of MELINDA GRAHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Let's not overthink what just happened at BOK Center: Miranda Lambert is fun, period
-
Victim identified after fatal road rage shooting in drugstore parking lot
-
Tulsa to build new Gilcrease Museum in lieu of renovation project OK'd by Vision vote in 2016
-
Oklahoma House passes abortion bill that would revoke licenses of doctors performing procedure
-
$173 million Veterans Affairs hospital planned for downtown Tulsa
Latest Local Offers
Performance Painting All phases of painting & remodeling. 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Free same-day estimates. Robert 918-697-0808
FREE EST. CALL NOW Patio, Sidewalk, Driveways, Dirt Work, Steps & more! Repair, Replace, Add-on Insured & References.
Painting & Carpentry Small or Large Jobs, 1 Day Service. Sr. Citizen Discount. 918-520-3840, 918-899-3545