Mervle Peck The funeral service for Mervle Ray "Merv" Peck will be at 1:00 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home, Wagoner, OK. Interment will be in Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Viewing will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. Mervle Ray Peck was born April 16, 1936 in Coweta, OK. Merv was a journeyman mechanic for Braden Winch for forty-six years. Hobbies included bowling, baseball and coaching Little League. Merv loved to play music. Besides playing in church, he played in the Oklahoma Drifters band. He was a member of the Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church. Mervle departed this life Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Muskogee, OK. Preceding him in death were his father, Sherman Peck; his mother, Lucille Shewbart; a son, Carl Peck; brother, Troy Peck and sister, Barbara Howard. Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue (Booth) Peck; sons Greg and Cyrilla Peck and Merle and Carla Peck; daughters Donna and David Rector Darlene and Tracy Honea; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Dovie and Bill Carden, Merna Hutson and Bernice Tillman; brothers, Jerry and Linda Peck and Glen and Jo Peck.