Nalma Rodriguez Stirling Nalma Catherine (Vineyard) Rodriguez Stirling was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma to George Isaac and Tullie Belle (Barnett) Vineyard. She was a lifelong resident of Wagoner, living in the same house for 74 years. She attended Wagoner Schools, graduating in 1941. Mrs. Stirling departed this life on July 21, 2019 in Wagoner at the age of 94 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul F. Rodriguez; husband, Charles "Bud" Stirling; brother, Rector Vineyard; sister, Freda Meeks; son-in-law, Doug Cornelison; daughter-in-law, Margo (Clanton) Rodriguez; stepson, Charles "Bo" Stirling; and two granddaughters. She is survived by her daughters, Diana F. Calvert, Elizabeth A. "Libby" Paden and her spouse, Doyle, and Martha B. Cornelison; her sons, Paul F. Rodriguez Jr. and his spouse, Laura, and George H. Rodriguez; step-daughter, Treva (Stirling) Wolf and her spouse, Norman; sister, Evelyn Hefner; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 48 great-great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and cousins and close friend, Elena Morgan. She and her husband, Paul Frank Sr, had five children. She shared special things with each of them. With Diana she shared her love of birds and animals; with Paul Frank her love of raising cattle; with Martha her love of cooking and gardening; with Herman she shared her love of raising horses; and with Libby her birthday and her family's genealogy. The Funeral Mass for Nalma Catherine (Vineyard) Rodriguez Stirling will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 708 Southwest 15th Street, Wagoner, OK. Officiating will be Father Leo Ahanotu and Reverend James Ruyle. The Rosary will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday evening at Holy Cross. A Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Mallett Funeral Home, 417 East Cherokee Street, Wagoner. Friends and family may also call at the funeral home for viewing from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Wednesday.