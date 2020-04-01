Naomi Lee "Phoebe" Dobbins Naomi Lee Dobbins, also known to everyone as "Phoebe", age 94, lifelong Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, March 23, 2020 at her home in Coweta, OK surrounded by her family. Phoebe was born February 27, 1926 in Coweta, OK and was the daughter of Sam Chissoe and Pokar Sarty. She was a graduate of Coweta High School. She married the love of her life, Raymond F. Dobbins. Phoebe worked at Plunkett's Drug, was a bookkeeper, she took care of her mother, and was a devoted homemaker who loved caring for her family. She was a member at Davis Chapel United Methodist Church in Coweta. Phoebe enjoyed riding horses when she was younger, playing basketball in school, cooking, canning, working in her flower beds, bowling, and listening to big band music. Phoebe is survived by her son, Mike Dobbins of Broken Arrow, OK; her daughter, Linda Dobbins of Warren, VT; 2 grandchildren, Justin Dobbins and wife Elise and Sarah Willhite and husband Jason; 4 great grandchildren, Josh Willhite, Jace Willhite, Paili Dobbins, and Skylar Dobbins; her step-children, Nancy Brooks, Richard Dobbins, Joyce Thompson, and Ramona Rhodes; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Phoebe was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Dobbins in 1993; and her mother, Pokar Sarty. Viewing was from 9:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Brown Family Funeral Home. Services celebrating Phoebe's life were at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Davis Chapel United Methodist Church in Coweta, OK with Pastor Ben Ewing and Pastor Heather Cole officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Phoebe Dobbins entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
