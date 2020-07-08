Nora Susie Farrell Blackwell Nora Susie Farrell Blackwell was born August 27, 1918, to Elsie Nora Farrell and Hollis Andrew Farrell in Newalla, Oklahoma and departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 101 years. She started to school in Wewoka, Oklahoma and continued there through the eighth grade. Her family later moved when she was in the ninth grade to Atoka County for two and a half years, then to String Town where she graduated high school and Nora continued to lived on the family farm through the depression years. When World War II started, her family moved to Oklahoma City where she worked at the Will Rogers Air Base until the war was over. Nora met a young army man by the name of Hoy Earl Blackwell, who had two sons, Franklin Earl and William Charles. Nora and Hoy were married on April 1, 1946. They bought and lived on a farm about nine miles east of Henryetta, Oklahoma and remained there until both boys were grown and left home. They sold their farm and moved to three miles south of Tahlequah and ran a store and service station there for about four or five years. Hoy got a job with the State of Oklahoma so they sold the store and moved to Sallisaw Oklahoma. Upon completion of the job at Sallisaw, they sold their place and moved to Prattville, Oklahoma and remained there until Hoy reached retirement age; at which time they moved to Okay, Oklahoma in 1980. Nora became a member of the Church of Christ in 1936 and attended the church wherever they moved. She loved the eleven years she spent at Dogwood Creek Living Center in Muskogee. She attended church there, where she loved to sing, read the Bible, and "neighbor" with friends. Nora was preceeded in death by her parents; husband Hoy Earl Blackwell and son Franklin Earl Blackwell, one brother, James Elmer Farrell, one sister Wilma Jean Hood, and one great-granddaughter, Kambrin Sophie Grace Dennis. She is survived by son, William Charles Blackwell and wife Lena of Okay, and daughter-in-law Madeline Danburn Blackwell of Morris; one grand-daughter, Lorena Sue Blackwell and husband Scott Dennis; five grandsons, Charles Wayne Blackwell and wife Tambra, Michael William Blackwelland wife Renee, James Scott Blackwell, Frankie Cameron Blackwell, and Sean Dale Blackwell and wife Deanna; ten great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A public visitation was scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma with Chapel Services scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Chapel. Final resting place for Nora will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in Wagoner, Oklahoma. All services are under the direction of Shipman's Funeral Home and Crematory in Wagoner.
