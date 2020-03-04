Odema Gail Blair Odema Gail Blair, age 77, resident of Porter (formerly of Wagoner) went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday evening, February 29, 2020 at Wagoner Care Center in Wagoner, OK. Odema was born August 30, 1942 in Beggs, OK and was the daughter of George Nathan and Mary Alice (Sparks) Frost. She attended school in Porter and Wagoner. Odema was a 1960 graduate of Wagoner High School. She married the love of her life, Larry Edward Blair on November 11, 1961 in Coweta, OK. She attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Odema was a teacher at Wagoner Public Schools for many years until she retired in 2005. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wagoner. Odema enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and sewing. She loved watching her grandson Riley play baseball and watching her husband team rope. Odema loved to talk and she never met a stranger. Odema is survived by her husband, Larry Blair of the home in Porter, OK; one daughter, Melody Rosenthal; three grandchildren, Katie Rosenthal, Corey Rosenthal, and Riley Rosenthal; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Odema was preceded in death by her parents, George Nathan and Mary Alice Frost and two brothers, Jimmy Frost and Deveral Frost. A visitation for Odema will be from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brown Family Funeral Home. There will be no services held. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Odema Blair entrusted her care to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
To plant a tree in memory of ODEMA BLAIR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
