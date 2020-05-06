Patricia "PJ" Gardner Patricia "PJ" Gardner, age 90, resident of Broken Arrow went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020 at her grandson's residence in Broken Arrow, OK. PJ was born June 12, 1929 in Tulsa, OK to Charles Edmond and Euna Mae (Norrid) Goddard. She married the love of her life, Jerry Gardner on February 29, 1960 in Tulsa, OK. PJ worked in sales at Evans Furniture. She loved to sale furniture and was the first female saleswoman to win top sales award 5 years in a row. PJ was a true artist and had painted many beautiful paintings in her lifetime. She was a YMCA volunteer for many years and was involved with various task. PJ was a beloved grandmother who was a woman of faith and will be missed beyond measure, but not forgotten. There are no words that could ever explain how big her heart was. Her contagious smile, passion for life, and her kindness toward everyone will be dearly missed. She was loved by everyone and will forever live on in our hearts. PJ is survived by her 3 children, Diane Brown and husband Dan of Broken Arrow, OK, Victoria Lee and husband Don Kaufman of Tulsa, OK, and Jerry Gardner II and wife Karen of Tulsa, OK; 7 grandchildren, Michelle Crawford and husband John of Broken Arrow, OK, Jack Brassfield and wife Tana of Broken Arrow, OK, Danielle Shultz and husband Chad of Broken Arrow, OK, Cara Knaack and husband Brian of Collinsville, OK, Tricia Bostrom and husband Doug of Glenpool, OK, Kimberlee Clark of Tulsa, OK, and Nathan Wright of Tulsa, OK; 12 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. PJ was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Gardner; her parents, Charles Edmond and Euna Mae Goddard; 3 sisters, Deloris Orwig, Ann Yeager, and Francis Mae Goddard; and 3 brothers, Charles Mac Goddard, Leon Goddard, and Bobby Wayne Goddard. A private memorial service celebrating PJ's life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Patricia "PJ" Gardner entrusted her care, service, and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
Most Popular
-
Tulsa Stadium Trust goes to court to stop law firm from soliciting downtown property owners to disband Stadium Improvement District
-
Stillwater rescinds mask order after businesses report employees 'threatened with physical violence' by those opposed
-
Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Gwen Stefani will be part of Grand Ole Opry broadcast
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Nicolas Cage cast as Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' project
Latest Local Offers
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike, 918-513-2619.
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698
EL SOL LANDSCAPING Free Estimates! Landscaping, French drains, leaf & tree removal, clean beds wood fences. Carlos 918-402-2681