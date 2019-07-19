Peggy Sue Karnes Peggy Sue Karnes, 62, of Porter, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the home of Adam and Penny Karnes. Peggy was born in Los Angeles, CA, November 5, 1956 to Cora Faye and Paul McKenzie who passed when Peggy was very young. She grew up from the age of eight in the home of Charlotte and Carl Hicks along with her siblings: Bonnie Born, Doris Rosser, Della Hicks-Fuhrman, Pat Hicks-Nodine, Sandy Tackett, James McKenzie and Lee McKenzie. She graduated from Broken Arrow High School. She was employed by General Telephone as a Telecommunications Worker until her retirement in 2008. She is survived by her son Adam Karnes and wife Penny, daughter Andrea Karnes-Milne and grandchildren Braxton, Raven, David, Jessica and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her sister Doris Rosser and her son-in-law James Milne. The memorial services will be in Porter, OK, her hometown, at First Baptist Church on July 26, 2019. We will have a meal for the family at 1:00 pm, 2:00 will be visitation with the family and 3:00 will be the memorial service.