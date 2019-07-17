Randall Reeves Coweta - Reeves, Randall, 84. Draftsman, Died July 12, 2019. Funeral was Monday, July 15, 2019 at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
Most Popular
-
After Edmond man says dog dewormer cured his cancer, researchers look into others using the treatment
-
Update: Missing 8-year-old girl found safe
-
Epic Charter Schools embezzled millions with 'ghost students,' OSBI says
-
Five Tribes reject Stitt's call to negotiate gaming compacts, 'question his sincerity to work with us'
-
After Trump tweet, OKC mayor tweets immigrants are welcome in Oklahoma City
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Latest Local Offers
A.S.A.P.Plumbing All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
American Masonry: 35 yrs exp. Brick, Block & Stone, Fireplaces, Tuck pointing retaining walls, mailboxes. New/Repair, Free Est. Call/Save 918-613-6735
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior. Residential & Commercial. Over 30 years of satisfied customers. FREE Estimates, 100% Financing available. Got a car or truck you don't need? Apply toward payment. Senior & Veteran Discount Why Not Give Us a Call? It May Cost Less Than …