Randol "Randy" Guy Conwell Randol Guy Conwell, also lovingly known as "Randy", passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born to Donald Max Conwell and Doris Ellen Adams on September 24, 1954 in Huntington, Indiana. Randy ran an auto-body repair and refinishing shop in Wagoner, Oklahoma, where he was a lifelong resident. When he wasn't in his shop, he could often be found enjoying the lake or even mowing his yard in a speedo with a cold Coors light in hand. Randy enjoyed music, working on classic cars and trucks, being on the water, water sports, cruising on ships, family, and according to his grandson he definitely wasn't a golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and left to cherish his memories is his three daughters; Wendi Conwell, Staci Conwell, and Dawn Conwell; brothers, Richard "Rick" Conwell and Rod Conwell; sister, Rebecca Bradley; and six grandchildren, Austin Shrack, Leigh-Ann Shrack, Amber Glass, Eli Rogers, Aubri Conwell, and Ethan Davis along with a host of friends who are going to miss him.
