Richard Lee Talbot Jr. Wagoner - Talbot, Richard Lee 'Rick', Jr. 58, died February 10, 2020. Celebration of Life is at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 15 at Oak Cabin in Sequoyah State Park. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
