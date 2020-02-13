Richard Lee Talbot Jr. Wagoner - Talbot, Richard Lee 'Rick', Jr. 58, died February 10, 2020. Celebration of Life is at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 15 at Oak Cabin in Sequoyah State Park. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD TALBOT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.