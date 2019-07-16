Roger Lee Beene Sr. Roger Lee Beene, Sr., age 65, resident of Haskell departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home in Haskell, OK. Roger was born on January 22, 1954 in Oakdale, CA and was the son of Frank Dee Beene and Marilyn (Kahl) Clinkenbeard. He was a graduate of Oakdale High School in Oakdale, CA. Roger married the love of his life, Gina Christina "Chris" (Mack) Beene on September 20, 1998 in Modesto, CA. He worked as a machinist for 20 years and as a Hazmat Truck Driver for Love's and Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. for many years. In 2005, Roger and Chris moved from California to Haskell, OK to be closer to family. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, shooting guns, mowing, and he loved his dog, Daisy. Roger is survived by his wife, Chris Beene of the home in Haskell, OK; 3 children, Melisa Been of California, Roger Lee Beene, Jr. of California, and Kaleeann Beene of Haskell, OK; his father, Frank D. Beene of Haskell, OK; his brother, Frank Beene, Jr. and wife Kim of Haskell, OK; 2 sisters, Sheila Adams and husband John of Montana and Cathy Reyes of California; 1 step-brother, John Beene and wife Brenda of Haskell, OK; 3 grandchildren, Ashlyn Hetzler and Bradley Hetzler, both of Texas, and Roger Lee Beene, III of California; 17 nieces and nephews; and other relatives. Roger was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Marilyn and Jene Clinkenbeard; his brother, Paul Clinkenbeard; and his dog, Daisy. Donations may be made in memory of Roger to Brown Family Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Roger's life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, OK with Rev. Brody Morris officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Roger Beene entrusted his care, cremation and service to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
Most Popular
-
After Edmond man says dog dewormer cured his cancer, researchers look into others using the treatment
-
QuikTrip razes south Tulsa location to make way for new, more accessible store
-
Update: Missing 8-year-old girl found safe
-
Five Tribes reject Stitt's call to negotiate gaming compacts, 'question his sincerity to work with us'
-
Update: TCSO identifies two killed in triple shooting west of Sand Springs
promotion
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
promotion
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Latest Local Offers
FREE ESTIMATES Insured. 30 Yrs. Exp. Int./Ext. Drywall/Texture. Carpentry, power wash. Handyman. Wall- paper removal. 918-313-3090
Suppling Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Specializing in sales, installation, repair & service of all brands heating & air cond. equip. Call Ken 918-402-0822. OK Lic. #132539