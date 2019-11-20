Rosie Charboneau Rosie Charboneau was born April 11, 1937 to Clifford and May (Lester) Smith and passed away on November 11, 2019. Rosie met and married Bill Charboneau and they shared 53 years together. Rosie was preceded in death by husband, Bill; three children, Cheryl, Molly, Danny; and two grandsons, Jeremy and Nathan. Rosie is survived by four children and spouses, Betty Latty, Liz and Jim Whitley, Chris and Alana Charboneau, and Brian Charboneau along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rosie enjoyed fishing, working in her flowerbeds and loved her cats. There will be a memorial service on November 23 at 11:00 AM at Eternity Fraternity located at 105 Cohn, Wagoner, OK 74467. Cremation entrusted to Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.