Samuel J. Burnett Coweta - Burnett, Samuel J., 76, pastor and missionary, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Coweta, OK. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Garnett Road Baptist Church, Tulsa OK. Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Garnett Road Baptist Church. Moore Southlawn 918-663-2233

