Scott Landon Scott Landon died on November 30, 2019 at the age of 68, in Tulsa, OK. Scott was born in Phoenix, AZ, to Charles and Thelma Landon. They moved to Wagoner, OK, in 1955 and built the Indian Lodge motel on Ft. Gibson Lake, which Scott continued to manage until his death. He also operated The Landon Co., a family business his father started in Wagoner. Scott received his law degree from the University of Tulsa in 1978 and practiced law in Wagoner for 41 years. He actively promoted Wagoner through organizations such as the Main Street project, Summerfest, and Ft. Gibson Lake Association. He also participated in fundraising and campaigning for the Republican Party at the local level. Scott married Debbie Wallace on December 23, 1977 and was married for 38 years. They lived on Ft. Gibson Lake and raised two daughters, Brittany and Kelsey. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Brittany Landon of Bixby, OK and Kelsey Landon of Sapulpa, OK. We are honoring Scott's request of a cremation without a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.