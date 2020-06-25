Shannon Kirkhart A Celebration of Life for Shannon (Metzger) Kirkhart, age 40, of Waukomis, is 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Waukomis Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Shannon was born July 24, 1979 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Timothy and Marsha (Morgan) Metzger, and passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Shannon is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Roy C. Morgan; paternal grandparents, Victor and Dorothy Metzger; uncle, Larry Metzger; and great-aunt, Ruth Metzger. She is survived by her parents, Timothy Metzger and wife Danita, of Springer, OK; mother, Marsha Van Nostrand and husband, Russell, of Enid; daughters, Alexandria Kirkhart; Shelby Kirkhart, and son, Thomas "Trey" Kirkhart II, all of Waukomis; brother, Jason Metzger and wife Lesli, of Apache, OK; brother, Jonathan Metzger and wife Megan, of Owasso, OK; sister, Maliya Metzger, of Springer, OK; as well as other family and many friends. Memorial contributions in Shannon's name may be made to OU Children's Hospital with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Condolences may be made and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.
