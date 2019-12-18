Shannon Steelmon Shannon Elizabeth (Pilant) Steelmon, a resident of Coweta, passed away December 7, 2019 at the age of 43. She was born July 4, 1976 in Drumright, Oklahoma to Theresa Lee Wright and Johnny Leroy Pilant. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, reading, sewing, crafting and spending time with her friends and family. She was a loving fiance, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, who will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis Maxine (Purvis) Pilant, Roscoe Jese Pilant, Alice Lee and Jessie Dewayne Wright and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include her fiance, Danny Denton of the home; her parents; her step-mother, Marilyn Kay Pilant; brother, Chey Owen Pilant of Coweta; sister, Pasha Lynn Pilant of Claremore; her children, Breanna LeAnn Ritter and husband, Kyle of BA, Faith Nicole Steelmon and fiance, Mason of Coweta, MaKayla Dawn Marie and Donald Troy Steelmon of the home; her pride and joy grandchildren, Kyson James and Kason Jax Ritter and numerous extended family that she has helped raise. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.