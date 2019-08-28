Shari Sue Cremer Shari Sue Cremer, 69, of Burlington, Kansas, formerly of LeRoy, Kansas, passed away Thursday night, August 22, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Burlington. She was born January 28, 1950, in LeRoy, the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Corbin) Snider. She grew up in LeRoy and attended the LeRoy schools. In April of 1977 she and John Cremer were married in Topeka, Kansas. They made their home Topeka until moving to Oklahoma in 1987. In Oklahoma she was employed by the Coweta schools several years. Her husband, John, preceded her in death on July 7, 2001. Shari moved back to LeRoy in 2011 and to Burlington two years ago. In LeRoy she enjoyed participating and visiting with her friends in the Exercise Club. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and caring for her dog, Bella. She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Valerie Ann; and two brothers, Robert and Jerry Snider. She leaves her daughter, Brandi Tramel and husband Jack of Porter, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, McKenzie Dobbs (Hayden), Korbyn Razo (Tyler), twins Bo and Libbie Tramel, and John William Tramel; a great-grandson, Troy Dobbs; a brother, Richard Snider (Beth) of LeRoy; many other relatives and friends. Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. The family will meet with friends from 6:30 P.M. until service time and following the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.