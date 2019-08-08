Sherry Ann Barnes Sherry Ann Barnes, 79, resident of Wagoner, Oklahoma passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home. She was born May 14, 1940 in Graham, Texas where she attended public school and graduated from Graham High School in 1957. Sherry married Harry Edward Barnes Jr. on July 2, 1983 in Wagoner County where they made their home. She worked at Wagoner Eye Clinic for more than 20 years where she retired as the office manager in 2005. She will always be remembered for her love of her family, her home, and her pets. She loved watching animals, birds, and butterflies. Sherry is survived by her husband, Harry, of the home; children, Jim (Trish) Schlittler, Bill (Kim) Schlittler, and Ron (Connie) Schlittler; grandchildren, Kara, Jason, Carson, and Brennan; great-grandchildren, Daphnee, Darla, and Patrick; sister, Connie Strickland; mother, Mildred Berry; along with nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, per Sherry's wish, please donate to Best Friends of Pets, PO Box 14547, Oklahoma City, OK 73113-0547 or online at bestfriendsofpets.org. No public services are planned. Cremation services performed by Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York Street, Muskogee, OK. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.