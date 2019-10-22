Sherry Kay Garrett-Linehan Garrett-Linehan, Sherry Kay, 70, Convenience Store owner. Died October 12, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Rock Springs Baptist Church, Stilwell, OK. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
