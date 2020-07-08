Shirley A. Harrod Shirley Ann Reyes Harrod, age 77, passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home in Wagoner, Oklahoma, surrounded by her family. She was born in Leevale, West Virginia on February 11, 1943 to Ernest DeWeese and Syredah Inez Blanton. Shirley was a minister and enjoyed singing and loved doing charity work. Shirley spent several years of her life as a cook, and she was known to frequently utilize the Home Shopping Channel. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest DeWeese and Syredah Meadows; brother, Joe DeWeese; granddaughter, Brandie Edwards. Shirley leaves behind her spouse, Lynual Harrod; sons, Robert Shepherd and Harold Hamner; daughters, Brenda Bishop and Kimberly Tracy; brothers, Sandy Meadows and David DeWeese; sisters, Sue Atkisson and Patty Flores; seven grandchildren; Sarah, Jenifer, Steven, J.R., Joe, Holly, Robyn; great grandchildren, Andrew, Aspen, Chase, Sierra, Xander, Roman, Zyler, Chandler, Michael, Mary, Conner, Nevaeh, Riley, Torin, Bryan, Tanner. A ceremony to honor the life of Shirley was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. located at the Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
