Shirley Faye Lumpkin Shirley Faye Lumpkin, age 84, passed away at her daughter's San Antonio home in the company of family on July 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Grace and Earl Walker. Shirley was born on January 23, 1935 and grew up in Haskell, Oklahoma. She completed her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Oklahoma University. Shirley married her high school sweetheart, William Benson "Bennie" Lumpkin on June 29, 1957. Shirley and Bennie would raise their children Alan and Jennifer in Bartlesville, Oklahoma following an early stint abroad in Venezuela. Bennie and Shirley retired to the family ranch in Coweta, OK. Shirley was a veritable Southern Belle with an infectious giggle who never failed to energize a room. She was sharp witted and had a knack for vocabulary and game play. Her love of traveling served an expansive world view and deep understanding of history. Shirley was active as a member of the Red Hat Society and a regular at swim aerobics. As an avid gardener, she was the recipient of numerous awards and honors from competitive showings of her African Violets. She had a keen eye for décor and color which was further demonstrated through fashion, arts and crafts, and her annual concoction of Thanksgiving Ambrosia Salad. An optimistic nature and positive attitude fueled a magnetism that attracted people to her. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother (Jerry Walker), sister (Barbara Antu), husband, and son. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law (Randy Wallace), granddaughters (Jordan and Lula Wallace), two great-grandchildren, and five nieces. Special thanks to Rachel Sudduth, Charles Graves, and Christus Hospice. In lieu of flowers or care packages to the family, Mrs. Shirley Lumpkin asks that friends and family consider making a donation to The ALS Association. http://www.alsa.org/donate/ Graveside services celebrating Shirley's life were at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK with Dale Graham officiating. Viewing was from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Brown Family Funeral Home.