Terry Lynn Garrison Wagoner - Garrison, Terry Lynn, 58, shopping cart inspector. Died Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation 5:-7 pm Friday. Celebration of Life 10:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.

