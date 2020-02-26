Timothy Dale Badley A celebration of life for Timothy Dale "Tim" Badley will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 5:00 p.m. at the Badley Residence. All family and friends are welcome and strongly encouraged to come to share stories about Tim. Timothy Dale Badley, also known as "Tim", age 70, resident of Coweta departed this life Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Tim was born June 8, 1949 in Harrison, AR and was the son of Arlis Frederick and Leona (Boyd) Badley. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Springdale, AR. Tim worked as a car salesman for most of his life. He married the love of his life, Joyce Faye "Jodi" Shepard. Tim enjoyed fishing, traveling, watching horses run, and spending time on the porch with family. He was very family oriented and loved family gatherings. Tim is survived by his wife, Jodi Badley of Coweta, OK; his four children, Jerrod Badley and wife Paula of Coweta, OK, Devra Smith and husband Mitchell of Ft. Smith, AR, Chris Morgan and wife Laura of Broken Arrow, OK, and Josh Lathem and wife Lori of Coweta, OK; three brothers; one sister; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Arlis and Leona Badley. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Tim Badley entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
