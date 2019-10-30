Tony Dale Garrison Wagoner -Garrison, Tony Dale, 54, Wagoner Public Schools Custodian, Died October 18, 2019. Funeral Service was Thursday, October 24 at the Performing Arts Center. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
