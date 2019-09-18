Velma "Sue" Largue Velma "Sue" Vermillion Rodriguez Largue passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the age of 88. Sue was born March 2, 1931 in Wagoner, OK to Mable Ruth Thornburg. She was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Susie and Dee Vermillion. Sue attended schools in Wagoner, Riverdale and Okay, OK. She then continued her higher education in San Jose, CA. Sue was preceded in death by her loving and treasured "Southern Gentleman" husband James Largue III; two brothers, Joe Dee and Kenneth Trammel and son-in-law Danny Blott. Survivors include daughters, Nancy Hughes of Tulsa, OK, Connie Richman of Santa Paula, CA, Becky and husband Rick Burgess of Oklahoma City, OK and Cathy Blott of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Michael Joe and wife Cordelia Rodriguez of Henderson, NV and stepson Jimmy and wife Kim Largue of Millington, TN. Sue was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Stuart and wife Tabitha McCuan, Matthew Richman, Tad Burgess, Sara and husband Brian Covey, Lindsay and husband Matt DeWeese, Rebecca and husband Clay Holmboe, Abra and husband James Clark, Josie Bouchier, Amanda Largue and Nick Largue. And the blessings continued with 13 great grandchildren: MacKenzie and Peyton McCuan, Tristan Vanderpoole, Celeste Ramirez, Romelia and Matthew Jay Richman, Hudson Covey, Tally and Hank Holmboe, Isadora (Izzy) and Genevieve (Vivi) Ciel-Bouchier and Brecken and Oden Clark; three sisters: Sandy and husband Mike Fleming, Pat Hawkins, and Mildred and husband Duane O'Dell and also many loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Sue requests donations be made to Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma or American Cancer Society in her memory.