Walter "Walt" Dale Choate Walter "Walt" Dale Choate of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 79. Walter was born March 23, 1941 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Frank "Bill" Sanders Choate and Dorothy Marie "Neel" Choate. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1959 and later became a Cement Mason by trade. Walter married Lois Evelyn Marie Smith on December 31, 1993 and together they established the Choate Greyhound Racing farm, first in Keota, Oklahoma and later in Keys, Oklahoma. In retirement Walter and Lois owned and operated the Village Mobile Home park and Tahlequah Insulated Buildings since 1997. Walter's hobbies included anything related to horses. Throughout his life he enjoyed horse races, trail rides and team roping. He loved the rodeos and his grandchildren loved going with him. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank "Bill" Choate, mother Dorothy Choate, brother Lee Choate, and sisters Velma Marie Choate and Shirley Gilbert. He is survived by his wife, Lois Choate of Tahlequah, daughter Karen Choate and husband Eric Harlin of Wagoner, OK, daughter Sherry Harris of Wagoner, OK, son Monty "Bronc" Choate of Wagoner, OK, step-daughter Cathie Keen of Tahlequah, OK, step-son Allen Matlock and wife Grace of Ada, OK, sister Debra "Debbie" Pease of Wagoner, OK, as well as other numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for July 18, 2020 at 11:00 at Green Country Funeral Home in Tahlequah, OK.
