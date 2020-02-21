Wanda Lou Gardner Hulbert - Gardner, Wanda Lou, 75, quilt shop owner. Died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Visitation 5 - 7 pm Thursday. Funeral 2 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
