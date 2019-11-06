Wanda Mae Epperson Wanda Mae Epperson passed this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 72. She was born on March 21, 1947 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to her parents, Charles E. and Mae (Dunkin) Minor. Since she was born on the first day of spring her daddy wanted to call her Robin. Her mother had other plans so Wanda reserved that name for her first -born daughter. Her father was a railroad man. As a result, Wanda attended many schools in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Wanda married the love of her life, Dwight Epperson, June 12,1964 in Okay, Oklahoma. The following year she graduated from Okay High School. She and Dwight spent many years in Tulsa, Oklahoma, then 22 years ago, moved to Wagoner. Wanda was happiest when she had her children and grandchildren around her. She welcomed anyone to her Christmas dinners, where no one was ever left out of the games she had planned, and everyone walked away with a stocking of goodies. Easter was another of her favorite times, where she loves to watch her grandkids hunt for eggs while she sat on her back porch giggling because she knew it would get pretty rough when she yelled there was money in some of the eggs. Wanda loved to cook and always made enough to feed an army. You could find her at the auction most Friday nights and roaming Wagoner for yard sales the next morning. Wanda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wagoner. Wanda was preceded by her parents, Charles and Mae, one sister, Delorees Harris, one brother, Richard Minor, one daughter, Christy Epperson, two brothers-in-law, Charles Fletcher and Glen Denson and one nephew, Gary Brisco. She is survived by her loving husband, Dwight of the home, one son, Jeffrey Epperson and wife, Heather of Wagoner, Oklahoma, one daughter, Robin Barrows and husband, Tony of Skiatook, Oklahoma, one brother, Charles Minor and wife, Nora of Alamo, Texas and two sisters, Becky Denson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Linda Fletcher of Muskogee, Oklahoma. She will also be dearly missed by her four grandchildren, Tony Barrows II, Wendy Barrows and husband, Daniel, Tanner Epperson and wife, Mikayla and Molly Epperson as well as five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Cayden, Alexis, Finn and Lydia. Sister, rest in peace until we see you again. We will miss your presence but rejoice that you are not in your heavenly home.