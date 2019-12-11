Wendell Howe Boley Wendell Howe Boley, age 86, resident of Coweta departed this life Friday afternoon, December 6, 2019 at Broadway Manor Healthcare Center in Muskogee, OK. Wendell was born November 13, 1933 in Coweta, OK and was the son of Thomas Arthur and Edna Pearl (Carte) Boley. He was a 1951 graduate of Coweta High School. After graduating high school, he entered the United States Navy and served from 1953 to 1957. Wendell also attended Northeastern State University where he received a Bachelor's degree and Oklahoma State University where he received a Master's degree. He married the love of his life, Geneva Mae Killian on June 27, 1953 in Coweta, OK. Wendell began teaching at John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, OK and then moved to Las Vegas, NV where he taught at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, NV and retired in 1999 from Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, NV. He also enjoyed teaching Drivers Ed at Ed W. Clark High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy. After retiring, he substituted at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, NV and Southeast Career Technical Academy for 10 years. He and Geneva returned to their hometown after 50 years in Las Vegas, NV. Wendell is survived by his wife of 66 years, Geneva Boley of the home; three children, Linda Boley of Haskell, OK, Sharon Kary Dighera and husband Dennie of Salina, KS, and David Boley and wife Terrie of Henderson, NV; eight grandchildren, Michael Boley, Morgan Nelson and husband Cody, Matthew Boley, Kane Kary and wife Hailey, Mandy Kary, Blake Boley, Reed Boley, and Tanner Boley; four great grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arthur and Edna Pearl Boley and his brother, Thomas Wayne Boley. A graveside service with military honors was held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, OK. A memorial service celebrating Wendell's life will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, OK. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Wendell Boley entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.