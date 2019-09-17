Willa Ruth Buckner Willa Ruth Buckner, age 81, resident of Coweta departed this life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Forest Hills Care & Rehab Center in Broken Arrow, OK. Willa was born on January 15, 1938 in Springfield, MO and was the daughter of Lee and Lewis (Mackey) Beals. She was a graduate of Central High School in Tulsa, OK. Willa married the love of her life, William Thomas "Doc" Buckner, Sr. on November 23, 1957 in Tulsa, OK. She worked at several places throughout the years, which included a bank, St. Francis Hospital, Buckner Chiropractic alongside her husband, and retired from Rental Uniform Company as office manager. Willa enjoyed traveling and going to car shows with her husband Doc, spending time with her grandchildren, and the later years she was devoted to taking care of her husband. She was truly an example of the virtuous woman in Proverbs 31. Willa is survived by her son, William Thomas Buckner, Jr. of Overland Park, KS; her daughter, Tamra Ruth Schultz and husband Roy of Claremore, OK; her two grandchildren, Dalton Chance Schultz and Callie Ruth Schultz; her brother, James Beals and wife Sharon of Ashville, NC; her brother-in-law, Don Cart; her two nieces, Paula McGuire and husband Bill of Bristow, OK and Rhonda Jo Bailey and husband Phillip of Tulsa, OK; and numerous other relatives and friends. Willa was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas "Doc" Buckner, Sr.; her parents, Lee and Lewis Beals; her grandson, Dylan Thomas Buckner; her sister, Nancy Cart; her brother, Richard Beals; and her sister-in-law, Elaine Beals. Graveside services for Willa were at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK with Rev. Brody Morris officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Willa to your charity of choice. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Willa Ruth Buckner entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.