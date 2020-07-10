William "Bill" Ray Arnold Sr. William Ray Arnold, Sr., also known as "Bill", was born on Friday, December 2, 1949 in Coweta, Oklahoma and was the son of Floyd Arnold, Sr. and Bertha (Huff) Arnold. He passed away at his home in Coweta, Oklahoma on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was 70 years of age. Bill is survived by his wife, Cecilia Arnold; his son, William Arnold and wife Annette of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his granddaughter, Gabrielle Arnold of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his grandson, Zak Kennedy of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Bertha Arnold; sister, Joann Necessary; brother-in-law, Robert Necessary; niece, Melissa Arnold; and grandson, Wesley Kennedy. Bill graduated from Broken Arrow Schools. He was married to the former Miss Cecilia Clayton on August 1, 1969. Bill was an Assistant Manager of Super-H for several years and Warehouse Coordinator for Synchronous Aerospace Group. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, but most of all he enjoyed being with and around family. Viewing for Bill will be from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home with the family present from 4:00 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Bill to Saint Francis Hospice, 6600 S. Yale Ave., Suite 350, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74136. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Bill Arnold entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.
