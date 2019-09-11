William Anderson Runnels William Anderson Runnels (Bill) passed this life unexpectedly on September 2, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 81. He was born on December 31, 1937 in Hulbert, Oklahoma to his parents Anderson and Mable (Webb) Runnels. Bill was married to the love of his life Beverly for 61 years. Bill loved his cars. He was a FORD MAN and he was a master mechanic. He earned the name "Tinker Bill" because he was able to make and fix anything. Bill was an old country boy. He was a wonderful provider and you could always count on him to have an answer for you. It might be totally off the wall, but he would have an answer or response to your question. He looked forward to Friday nights , when his son would go with him to the drag strip. All three of his children shared his passion, "the need for speed", whether it be on a horse, a car, or a RZR. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson and Mable, two brothers, Carl and Ralph Runnels and a special friend, Robert Skiles. He leaves behind his loving wife, Beverly of the home, one son, Andy Runnels Jr. and wife, Laraine of Hulbert, Oklahoma, two daughters, Lori Gilbreath and husband, Jack of Orosi, California and Cindy Cotton and husband, Tom of Dinuba, California, one sister Helen Templet of Wagoner, Oklahoma, Four grandchildren, Billy, Jackie, Chell Ann and Calin and five great-grandchildren, Eric, Jordan, Jazzy, Aubri and Caleb.