William "Bill" Tarpley William "Bill" Tarpley, as he was known by his family and many friends, passed from this life on April 21, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years. Bill was born to parents Paul How and Anita How (Tarpley) on November 29, 1936. He spent twenty eight proud years in the military, and retired from the U.S. Civil Service, Department of Defense. Bill had a wonderfully full life, having married the love of his life Jo Evelyn Tarpley (Stockton). He was honored to serve his country, and always described this time of his life as the "best of the best". He was very active and enjoyed deer hunting, skeet shooting, grilling, fishing, water skiing, motorcycles, and camping. Bill was also a very active member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows here in Wagoner. He was very engaged with his family, even teaching his grandson to play baseball. They enjoyed hiking, and traveling, and enjoyed a trip to Yellowstone National Park. Bill could get along with anyone and was never judgmental toward anyone. He always had a smile for everyone, and he never knew a stranger. Bill was preceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jo Evelyn Tarpley of the home; his daughter Terrie Tarpley of Wagoner; one brother, Jim How and his wife Mary, of Washington, Missouri and one grandson, William McGahey and his wife Keri of Wagoner. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. A memorial service to honor Bill will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
