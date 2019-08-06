Wilodean Ragland Long Whitby Wilodean Ragland Long Whitby, age 78, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston MO. Wilodean was born on October 1, 1940 in Valley Springs, Arkansas to Barton and Bertie (Kelly) Ragland. She married Hobert Long and to this union had 2 sons, Alan and Darrel. After Hobert's passing her best friend told her she wanted to introduce her to her husband's brother Don Whitby. Wilodean & Don were married on September 16, 1984 and to this union she gained 3 stepchildren who she claimed as her own. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Hobert; her parents; 1 grandson, Michael; 1 step daughter Terry; 1 half sister; and 2 half brothers. She leaves behind her loving husband, Don; her sons, Alan Long and wife Debbie, and Darrel Long and friend, Sherry, all of Oklahoma; her step-children, Debbie Harris and husband, Alan of North Carolina, Steve Whitby and wife, Manny of Arizona, and Karen Miller and husband, James of Licking, MO; many grandkids and great- grandkids. Wilodean lived most of her life in Coweta, Oklahoma until she & Don moved to Licking, Missouri in October 2018. She was an active member of New Bethel Assembly of God in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma until her health permitted her from going. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, and she loved doing the card ministry for her church. She always mailed out cards to her family, friends and church family. She enjoyed the time she worked for the Wagner county sheriff's department and working with the election board. She will be missed by her family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Visitation starting at 1:00 at New Bethel Assembly of God at 24918 E. 111th Street, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The family asks that donations be made to Texas County Hospice of Care, Houston, MO. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.