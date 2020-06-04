Winona S. O'Reilly Winona S. O'Reilly passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa at the age of 62. Winona was born September 21st, 1957 in Muskogee, OK to Winona Josephine Stafford and Charley Doyal Stafford. Winona married Jay John Mark O'Reilly August 27th, 1988, where they built a wonderful life together for 31 years married and 39 years together. Winona worked as a homemaker, mother, cattle rancher, and owner of O'Reilly Mountain Ranch. Winona enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, sewing, quilting, painting, taking pictures of flowers, spoiling her grandchildren, watching dateline, and eating pizza every Friday night. Winona is survived by her husband, Jay John Mark O'Reilly; their three children, Winona Merrirose Dial and husband Zach Dial, Jay Michael O'Reilly and wife Tammy Maxine O'Reilly and three children, Jaxson, River, Henry, and daughter, Barbara Holly O'Reilly and companion Jace Alan Easley; sister in law, Nancy Stafford; niece, Mary Elizabeth Riter and husband Boomer Riter; nephew, Charles James Stafford; and many other family members. Winona was preceded in death by her mother, Winona Josephine Stafford, her father, Charley Doyle Stafford, and her brother, Charles Secrest Stafford. A memorial service celebrating Winona's life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, OK with Rev. Ed Rutherford officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Winona O'Reilly entrusted her care, cremation, and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.
