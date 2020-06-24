About SQ 802

State Question 802 would bring Medicaid expansion to Oklahoma as authorized by the Affordable Care Act.

Any registered voters can take part in the question in the June 30 election. If approved, Medicaid expansion would begin no later than July 1, 2021.

Here is the language of the measure's ballot title:

The proposal’s ballot title says: This measure adds a new Article to the Oklahoma Constitution. The new Article would expand Oklahoma's Medicaid program to include certain low-income adults between the ages of 18 and 65 whose income does not exceed 133% of the federal poverty level, as permitted under the federal Medicaid laws. Shall the proposal be approved?