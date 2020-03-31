Circumstances throughout life sometimes alter what we know as our norm. For Coweta Lady Tiger basketball, loss of the opportunity to compete in the 5A State Tournament hits especially hard.
Reflecting back, not only did they defeat a solid East Central squad 56-50 for the Regional championship, but they faced No. 1 ranked Will Rogers in the Area Championship Tournament and dumped the Lady Ropers, 69-57.
Both East Central and Will Rogers battled their way through the consolation bracket to also advance to the State tournament. This is a testimony of just how strong the Lady Tigers became heading into the final eight.
One thing that the cancellation cannot do is take away the 5A Academic State Championship honor this special Lady Tiger squad earned. The 15 girls had a cumulative 3.97 team grade point average.
Of all the situations I have seen over the years, this is by far the one with the most impact on the most people — total stoppage of school as we know it and all the extracurricular activities that it includes.
The “virus disaster” proved to be one more blow in a trying season that started in early December with the resignation of fifth year Head Coach Brad Crace. In his first season, Madison Wheat was an 8th grader.
Coach Crace started Wheat as a freshman and she scored 239 points. She is the only one who remained on the squad from her eighth-grade team. His record at Coweta was 52-55.
Behind Wheat has come a steady stream of dedicated, hard-working and committed ladies. One year later came Linda Brice, also starting as a freshman, with 328 points her first season. Both Wheat and Brice have over a thousand points.
A solid junior class provided power to overcome adversity and willed themselves back to State for the third straight season. Twins Alexxia and Allyson Mercer, Hannah Meadows, Moriah Reed, Amanda Geneva, Alyvia Schumacher and Nicki Ullrich joined Brice to shore up the attack.
Returning from the holiday break, Lady Tiger Head Softball Coach Desiree (Booker) Hall stepped up to lead the team. They began to refine their game defensively and finished 13-4.
Coach Hall sacrificed time with her baby girl to step up and give the Lady Tigers the love and encouragement they needed. Observing this highly talented young coach operate was truly something to witness from across the court!
Wheat transitioned to a steady leadership role on the floor. She sacrificed some of her hard-charging drives to score for assists and guidance of the action, allowing fellow teammates to improve their performances.
Brice added points and picked up defensive pressure while Alex Mercer took a dominant role inside, scoring 297 points. Girls came off the bench regularly to add valuable scoring and defensive pressure.
At halftime of the Area Championship, I observed Coach Hall having a serious discussion with Schumacher, kneeling on one knee at the end of the bench. I guessed we were about to see something that totally surprised everyone.
Schumacher came off the bench to score 13 second half points, including three back-breaker three-pointers to defuse a frantic Will Rogers come-back attempt. Of her 40 points this season, 20 came in the playoffs!
The Coweta Lady Tigers’ progress on the hard wood through January was one of the most exciting team improvements I can ever remember happening in my very long career of covering high school sports in Oklahoma.
Give this remarkable group of Lady Tigers credit for the character they displayed and the willingness to work hard to overcome adversity.
Next hurdle for Coweta administration will be to hire the next head coach for the 2020-21 season.
Sports writer Clay Allen has been covering Coweta Lady Tiger basketball for 15 years.