WARNING: This is meant to be dramatic, somewhat funny, but also serve as a reminder to keep high school sports in perspective.
"About last night..."
I was supposed to just be a spectator. I wasn't scheduled to supervise. I was just going to sit in the stands with my wife and enjoy some first round high school basketball playoff action.
Based on the 1st half, it looked as if it might end a little lopsided … the score that is, not the calls. By the end of the third period and halfway through the fourth, lopsided looked much less likely ... the score that is, not the calls ... at least for the visitors.
As the game clock changed from minutes to seconds, I changed from spectator to supervisor (reluctantly I might add.) I literally said, "The refs are going to need an escort out of here, no matter who wins."
Switching to "supervisor mode”, the last thing I wanted to do was escort the refs. I was thinking more of just crowd control, you know, maybe keep the rival students from crossing each other’s paths, etc.
Well, guess what I got to do??? Yep, I definitely drew the short straw. The shot went in, the tie was broken, the buzzer sounded and the refs darted towards me. I ushered them through the doors and into their changing room and then awkwardly stood outside the door in my pink shirt and blue vest.
As more and more opposing team fans entered the foyer next to where the refs were gathering their things, the awkwardness level was extremely high. I continued to wait on the refs to escort them to their vehicles as fans continued to stare right through me and my pink shirt.
Finally, the refs opened the door and we briskly walked through the foyer and outside, all the while hearing:
"You guys suck!"
"You guys were horrible!"
Fortunately, no one was waiting for us outside and the refs made it to their vehicles and out of the parking lot. I returned to the gym unscathed in my pink shirt, only to return to a few more less than favorable comments about how:
"Some administrators won't even control their own students."
"Instead they're worried about the refs."
Sadly, this is nothing out of the ordinary. And if the home team won, the scenario I just described would not have been any different with the escorts, the comments, the uneasiness, etc.…
Don't take me wrong, the majority of fans may get upset on any given night of a high school sporting event, but they will go to their vehicles and leave, perhaps saving the comments, rants, etc... for the ride home, as was thankfully the case on this night.
But, it only takes a few and maybe for just a handful of seconds to tarnish the whole experience. And then it makes a guy regret that he chose to wear his pink shirt!