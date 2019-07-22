American involvement in the war in Europe known as World War I came late. The first American combat deaths occurred in November of 1917. By the time the armistice was signed in November, 1918, 117,00 American soldiers had died and over 204,000 were wounded.
It was at the end of this terrible carnage that a group of American military officers met in Paris, France in March, 1919. They knew the soldiers who died left behind thousands of widows and orphans in America. They knew that America had no welfare system or other means to help care for these victims.
They wanted to create an organization of war veterans devoted to God and country and dedicated to helping the families of those killed and disabled. They were the founders of the American Legion.
The American Legion began national programs to assist veterans’ families. They built orphanages for the children.
World War I had been called the ‘War To End All Wars’. It was not. In World War II, over 417,000 American troops died. After World War II, the Legion was the driving force in the passage of the G.I. Bill, providing educational benefits to veterans.
The Legion continued to help veterans and their families and to promote patriotism and good citizenship. America now hoped that war would stop, but it didn’t. Wars in Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf and Iraq, as well as smaller conflicts, amounted to another 100,000 American deaths.
The war in Afghanistan has taken over 2,200 American lives and that number continues to grow.
American Legion Post 226 in Coweta has undertaken many projects to help our veterans, our community and our state. Post 226 has been recognized in 2006, 2007 and 2012 as the Outstanding Mid-Sized Post in Oklahoma.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. To celebrate this milestone, Coweta Post 226 has purchased a monument commemorating the Legion. In cooperation with Coweta city leaders, this monument will be placed in front of Coweta City Hall.
The monument will be surrounded by bricks and pavers inscribed with the names and service information of veterans. This is a great way for us to honor our loved ones who served.
If you wish to be part of this effort, you can purchase a brick or paver in honor of a veteran. Please contact one of our members for information or stop by the post located at 600 South Broadway.