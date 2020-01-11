Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE REST OF THE MORNING AND INTO EARLY AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH OF AN INCH OR LESS CAN BE EXPECTED. * WHERE...BENTON, CARROLL, WASHINGTON AR AND MADISON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245-1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. &&