I recently had a family member tell me I should retire from law enforcement in the face of recent controversy here in the US. I told my loved one that someone needs to be here to stand up for victims of crime and to seek justice for those who are oppressed by criminals.
When I entered law enforcement, I truly had no clue concerning the despicable nature of human beings or the horrific acts that people are capable of inflicting on others, including the most vulnerable among us.
I see the news and agree with the fact that some officers have over stepped their oath of office and have acted outside their training. As a police officer, it hurts my heart and it shocks my conscience every time one of us does something that inexplicably discredits such a noble profession.
I grew up being influenced by police officers, both black and white, when I didn’t have a father. Those men simply showed a genuine interest in me and unknowingly helped determine my future service.
How dare the few bring discredit on the many. I am here to serve, not hurt, my community. I hurt for the law enforcement community right now, but I hurt for our communities as well. May God help us all to do good for the simple sake of doing good. It really is that simple.
Law Enforcement Code of Ethics
As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality and justice.
I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency. I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn or ridicule, develop self-restraint and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others.
Honest in thought and deed both in my personal and official life, I will be exemplary in obeying the law and the regulations of my department. Whatever I see or hear of a confidential nature or that is confided to me in my official capacity will be kept ever secret unless revelation is necessary in the performance of my duty.
I will never act officiously or permit personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities or friendships to influence my decisions.
With no compromise for crime and with relentless prosecution of criminals, I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately without fear or favor, malice or ill will, never employing unnecessary force or violence and never accepting gratuities.
I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of police service. I will never engage in acts of corruption or bribery, nor will I condone such acts by other police officers. I will cooperate with all legally authorized agencies and their representatives in the pursuit of justice.
I know that I alone am responsible for my own standard of professional performance and will take every reasonable opportunity to enhance and improve my level of knowledge and competence.
I will constantly strive to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself before God to my chosen profession… law enforcement.
Editor’s note: Scott Fraley is a 16-year veteran of law enforcement service.