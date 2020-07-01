Behind this badge. It’s been very hard the last couple of weeks. Our world is so full of pain, anger and hate for this badge. So I wanted to fill you all in on who is standing behind this badge.
First off, the person behind this badge is your aunt, uncle, brother, sister, mother or father. To tell you the truth, we are your neighbors. Your kids go to school with our kids. We shop in the same stores as you and eat while sitting next to you in all the same restaurants.
We are, after all, a strong part of the community we swear to protect. You have laughed with us and cried with us during bad times.
Here are some things that you don’t see every day. The person behind this badge has run into burning structures to save lives of people we have never met. We have pulled people from burning cars, or held their hand while we waited for EMS/Fire to arrive and remove them from a wreck.
We have knocked on doors to inform family members of a loss to their family. We have sat and talked with many abused spouses trying to help them understand that their lives are worth more than the abusive relationship they are in.
We have seen more than anyone should ever have to see such as a baby who was not properly in a car seat, or who had just passed away after only weeks on this earth.
The person behind this badge has been asked to do their job with or without all of the required training because law enforcement is the catch all for society.
Lastly, the person behind this badge wakes up every day, puts on his or her gear and tells loved ones they love them because it may be their last chance.
Remember what I said, we are part of our society; we are you, you are us.
If racism is a problem then it is a society problem, not just a law enforcement issue.
Tomorrow the person behind this badge will once again put on a uniform and gear and report to work to protect and serve. And once again, we will have the very citizens we truly care about spit on us, yell in our faces, call us every name in the book and do our jobs.
Why? Because when it’s all done and said, we actually do care! We picked this career because we wanted to be that change.
Change will only happen when everyone changes together. Hate will destroy change.
Michael Bell is police chief for the City of Coweta.