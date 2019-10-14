I want to give a huge shout out to the men and teenage boys in this town. There are so many true gentlemen in Coweta!
I drop my kid at the high school every morning and then, like everyone else, sit and wait to turn left back onto Ben Lumpkin. I wait patiently, trying not to block the people in the right lane who are turning north. I try to make eye contact with the people headed south, hoping someone will be gracious enough to let me in.
Every morning, the majority of women studiously avoid eye contact, are frowning, cranky looking and just generally look like they are having a bad day already. The men smile, wave me into line and wave back at the ‘thank you’ wave they get from me.
Maybe they realize there is no easy way to sneak a huge truck into traffic. They just look happy.
The same thing happens when I’m walking into a building. The men stop, hold the door, smile and are just being gentlemen. I appreciate that, more than they know! It just brings a smile to my face and makes the day a little better.
I’m teaching my son to be that way and I appreciate so much the men and boys in this town that go out of their way to be gentlemen. Thank you!
I’m sure there are lovely women that are driving by the high school every day smiling because it’s Monday and letting people into line (I do), ones that open doors for everyone (I do) and ones that are happy every day (I am). This letter is not for you, so please don’t be offended!
I just want the men and boys to know that chivalry is still appreciated by some of us ladies and to keep up the good work!
Jacki Prather