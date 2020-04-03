As we move through this crisis together, we need to focus on the positives and continue to work together.
We are all so very blessed to be able to be able to live and enjoy the freedoms and benefits we have as citizens of Oklahoma and the United States. We should not forget how we got to be such a great state and country.
We have fought through adversity before, and we did that by coming together as a nation. We must do this again. There is no middle ground.
It is so heart-warming to see the work and effort that so many people have put forth to fight this pandemic. We should not allow their dedication to us as citizens be wasted because some of us choose not to follow guidelines.
If we do not all adhere to the structure that has been presented, this pandemic will continue to wreak havoc on our social, economic and individual lives and culture. We are one, as a nation, and we must focus on that.
We can do this, we are together.
Aaron Culwell