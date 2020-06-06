I was so glad to be part of the “Black Lives Matter” rally held Thursday in Wagoner. It was so nice to see so many people of all races coming together peacefully and speak out against racism and social injustice.
I’m so thankful for those who spoke to the crowd but the words of Alan Gordon were especially inspirational to me. I am also very proud of my former student Adriana Scruggs for being the one that had the vision to put this all together.
I love the town of Wagoner! I feel fortunate and blessed to call it home and to be in a position to have a positive influence on the lives of our youth. I’m also so thankful that my wife Leslie was there with me to hold my hand and pray for change with me.
May we always press forward seeking love, inclusion, and equality for our human race.
Leland Alexander