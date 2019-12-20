First, I want to thank Wagoner Public Schools for taking the actions that they did today (following Friday's shooting threat)! In today's world, you can never be too safe. I also want to thank whoever reported the threat to law enforcement!
Lastly, thank you to law enforcement for taking this (school threat) serious! We never know anymore, and that is a devastating fact.
My biggest fear is losing one of my children! When I see his evil nonsense on the news, my heart breaks and my anxiety skyrockets. This morning, my stomach sank.
While the kids went back to sleep, I cried - not just out of worry for my kids, but also for our teachers, the other students and our town.
Trying to find answers, I turned to social media. It angers me to see some parents complaining about this decision! Parents were finding something to pick at and gripe!
I understand the inconveniences of the situation, but Wagoner Public Schools, law enforcement and the individual who reported might have saved your child's life of that of your friend, neighbor, child's teacher, etc... that works there. Let that sink in!
You can't go through this life thinking that this won't happen in your town.
This is how real this situation is to me. This (showing a photo on Facebook) is a picture of my yearbook when I was in the 5th grade at River Road Elementary in Oscoda, Michigan in 1991-1992. That is Eric Harris.
Does his name sound familiar? Does the Columbine shooting ring a bell? I went to school with this kid for about four years in Michigan. I remembered him as soon as his face came across the screen. I was in shock!
He very well could have done this back when we went to school together.
People, count your blessings and be grateful that we have a school system, law enforcement and community that is proactive.
Praying for all of us!!
Celest Garcia